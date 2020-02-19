Girls High School Playoff Basketball Scores and Schedules

The UIL and TAPPS post season is underway across the Lone Star State. Below are results from the first two nights of girls playoff basketball and some of the matchups for area and regional games.
1A Girls Bi-District Round
Morton 56, Crosbyton 36
Borden County 53, O’Donnell 41
Lorenzo 54, Springlake-Earth 45
Klondike 42, Meadow 16
1A Girls Area Round
Sands vs. Morton Friday 6:30 pm @ Wellman-Union School
New Home vs. Borden County Friday 7:30 pm @ Lamesa High School
Ropes vs. Lorenzo Friday 6 pm @ Slaton High School
Whiteface vs. Klondike Friday 6:30 pm @ Roosevelt High School
2A Girls Bi-District Round
New Deal 43, Olton 19
Plains 74, McCamey 28
Seagraves 55, Van Horn 21
Wink 54, Smyer 30
Sundown 81, Iraan 22
Vega 81, Hale Center 21
Sudan 52, Floydada 37
Farwell 52, Lockney 29
2A Girls Area Round
Plains vs. Haskell Friday 6 pm @ Lubbock Cooper High School
Christoval vs. Seagraves Friday 7 pm @ Ira High School
Wellington vs. Sudan Thursday 6:30 pm @ Amarillo High School
Sundown vs. Stamford Friday 5 pm @ Post High School
New Deal vs. Clarendon Friday 6:30 pm @ Canyon High School
3A Girls Bi-District Round
Brownfield 61, Spearman 42
Idalou 69, Canadian 37
Shallowater 72, Muleshoe 33
Bushland 58, Littlefield 55
3A Girls Area Round
Brownfield vs. Wall Friday 6 pm @ Stanton High School
Shallowater vs. Sonora Friday 7:30 pm @ Andrews High School
Idalou vs. Crane Thursday 6:30 pm @ Colorado City High School
4A Girls Bi-District Round
Dalhart 55, Estacado 21
Seminole 72, Fabens 22
Levelland 53, Pampa 50
4A Girls Area Round
Seminole vs. Levelland Friday 6 pm @ Denver City
5A Girls Bi-District Round
Monterey 77, Abilene Cooper 38
Wichita Falls Rider 40, Lubbock Cooper 38
5A Girls Area Round
Monterey vs. El Paso Chapin Friday 6 pm @ Fort Stockton
6A Girls Bi-District Round
Frenship 64, El Paso Americas 42
6A Girls Area Round
Frenship vs. North Crowley Thursday 6 pm @ Merkel High School
TAPPS Girls Area Round
Lubbock Christian 74, Tyler All Saints 31
Kingdom Prep 48, Faustina Academy 20