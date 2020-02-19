Girls High School Playoff Basketball Scores and Schedules

Breaking News
The UIL and TAPPS post season is underway across the Lone Star State. Below are results from the first two nights of girls playoff basketball and some of the matchups for area and regional games.

1A Girls Bi-District Round

Morton 56, Crosbyton 36

Borden County 53, O’Donnell 41

Lorenzo 54, Springlake-Earth 45

Klondike 42, Meadow 16

1A Girls Area Round

Sands vs. Morton Friday 6:30 pm @ Wellman-Union School

New Home vs. Borden County Friday 7:30 pm @ Lamesa High School

Ropes vs. Lorenzo Friday 6 pm @ Slaton High School

Whiteface vs. Klondike Friday 6:30 pm @ Roosevelt High School

2A Girls Bi-District Round

New Deal 43, Olton 19

Plains 74, McCamey 28

Seagraves 55, Van Horn 21

Wink 54, Smyer 30

Sundown 81, Iraan 22

Vega 81, Hale Center 21

Sudan 52, Floydada 37

Farwell 52, Lockney 29

2A Girls Area Round

Plains vs. Haskell Friday 6 pm @ Lubbock Cooper High School

Christoval vs. Seagraves Friday 7 pm @ Ira High School

Wellington vs. Sudan Thursday 6:30 pm @ Amarillo High School

Sundown vs. Stamford Friday 5 pm @ Post High School

New Deal vs. Clarendon Friday 6:30 pm @ Canyon High School

3A Girls Bi-District Round

Brownfield 61, Spearman 42

Idalou 69, Canadian 37

Shallowater 72, Muleshoe 33

Bushland 58, Littlefield 55

3A Girls Area Round

Brownfield vs. Wall Friday 6 pm @ Stanton High School

Shallowater vs. Sonora Friday 7:30 pm @ Andrews High School

Idalou vs. Crane Thursday 6:30 pm @ Colorado City High School

4A Girls Bi-District Round

Dalhart 55, Estacado 21

Seminole 72, Fabens 22

Levelland 53, Pampa 50

4A Girls Area Round

Seminole vs. Levelland Friday 6 pm @ Denver City

5A Girls Bi-District Round

Monterey 77, Abilene Cooper 38

Wichita Falls Rider 40, Lubbock Cooper 38

5A Girls Area Round

Monterey vs. El Paso Chapin Friday 6 pm @ Fort Stockton

6A Girls Bi-District Round

Frenship 64, El Paso Americas 42

6A Girls Area Round

Frenship vs. North Crowley Thursday 6 pm @ Merkel High School

TAPPS Girls Area Round

Lubbock Christian 74, Tyler All Saints 31

Kingdom Prep 48, Faustina Academy 20

