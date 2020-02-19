Girls High School Playoff Basketball Scores and Schedules

PHOENIX (AP) — Houston infielder Aledmys Díaz, Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin all won their salary arbitration cases Wednesday, cutting the teams' advantage to 6-4 in decisions this year with three cases remaining.

Díaz was awarded $2.6 million by arbitrators Mark Burstein, Stephen Raymond, Gary Kendellen rather than the $2 million offered by the Astros, which matched Díaz's salary last year.