Guthrie Jaguars 2021 Football Schedule

GUTHRIE, Texas — The Guthrie Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars open the season hosting Dawson on August 27. Homecoming is September 10 hosting Silverton. Big game when Motley County comes to town on October 8, then Senior Night is October 22 against Jayton.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: vs. Dawson

9/3: @ Lorenzo

9/10: vs. Silverton (Homecoming)

9/17: @ Cotton Center

9/24: @ Chilicothe

9/30: vs. Hedley

10/8: vs. Motley County

10/15: @ Southland

10/22: vs. Jayton (Senior Night)

10/29: BYE WEEK

11/5: @ Patton Springs