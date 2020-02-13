Hall of Fame coach, former Texas Tech standout player stepping aside for fight against cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Midwestern State University announced Wednesday that head women’s basketball coach Noel Johnson will step away from the sidelines for the remainder of the 2019-20 season to focus on her fight against cancer.

MSU said, “Midwestern State’s all-time winningest coach was diagnosed with Stage IV Ovarian Cancer in April and last coached the Mustangs on Jan. 30 against Texas A&M-Kingsville.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Noel and her family on her battle with cancer,” MSU Director of Athletics Kyle Williams said.

Christopher Reay has taken over day-to-day coaching duties in Johnson’s absence.

Johnson is a Texas Tech MVP who played for the Lady Raiders from 1991 – 1995 and helped the Lady Raiders to four straight Southwest Conference Championships. Johnson was named to the Texas Tech Hall of Honor in 2005 and she was inducted into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame of the class of 2018.

Noel Johnson in 2019 (Nexstar/Staff)

Johnson is a native of Kelton, Texas – more than a 90-mile drive east of Amarillo.

The MSU website said, “Johnson will always be the Southwest Conference’s most prolific 3-point shooter and was the first-ever recipient of the Jannine McHaney Award, an honor given by Texas Tech to the female athlete who most exemplifies classroom excellence, courage on the court and a commitment to excellence.”

She was on the 1993 national-championship Lady Raider team.

