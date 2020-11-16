Highlights of Raiders 37-12 win over Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 37-12 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders had 4 interceptions and one fumble recovery to lead the way. Running backs Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker each scored 2 touchdowns in the game at Allegiant Stadium. These are the first half and second half highlights from ground level.

The Raiders are now 6-3 overall and have won 3 straight games. They are 3-0 against AFC West teams in 2020 and play their second game against the Chiefs next week on Sunday Night Football.

This post give you a unique look at the game with the ground level highlights from both the first half and second half of the game.