BOSTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi collapsed with a leg injury running to cover first base in the fifth inning Monday night against the Boston Red Sox and was taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher.

The team said he had “left lower leg discomfort,” and manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi would get an MRI. The pitcher was on crutches, in a boot and in good spirits after the game, Baker said.

“He’s probably doing better than it looked like on the mound,” Baker said.

Odorizzi, who entered the game with a 15 2/3 inning shutout streak, appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly on the delivery to Kiké Hernandez. When he turned to cover first base, he took a step and then sprawled out, face down, on the grass.

He remained there after the out was recorded, and Astros staff rushed to tend to him. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off.

Odorizzi was 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA this season. Boston won the game 6-3.

___

