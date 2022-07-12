HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Texans are now really bringing the red to Battle Red Sunday.

The team announced that it will wear a special red helmet for its Battle Red Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium.

Fans will get to see the new helmet in person when the Texans have its training camp practice on July 30. The helmet will be also available for sale later this month.

The new glossy red helmet will have the Texans’ logo and will also have a blue facemask.

This is the first major change for the Texans’ helmet design in the franchise’s 19-year history. The team has worn its “deep steel” navy blue helmets since the team debuted in 2002.

The new Houston Texans Battle Red helmet. (Zach Tarrant/Houston Texans)

But since the NFL has now allowed teams to wear a second helmet to go along with their alternate uniforms, the Texans have decided to add a special helmet to wear with their red uniform that they wear one game a season.

“We’re thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization,” Texans President Greg Grissom said. “We’ve consistently shown we’re not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of Training Camp is on the horizon and we’re excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon.”