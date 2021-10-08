How weather could affect both teams in Game 3 and Game 4

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — While the weather has not played a factor in Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series, but it could when the series shifts to Chicago on Sunday night.

While the roof at Minute Maid Park is closed for the best-of-five series between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox, Games 3 and 4 will be at Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago, an open-air stadium.

According to CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger, the weather for Sunday’s Game 3 could be a key factor in who wins.

While the temperature will be in the high 70s, Krueger said that winds could be at about 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Krueger also said that winds will be blowing from the south, which means that the winds at Guaranteed Rate Field would be blowing towards third base, meaning that balls hit into the outfield may not carry as much as usual, or push slightly from right to left.

That could impact both teams, as the Astros and White Sox have hitters with power, and both teams have monster home run hitters in Houston’s Yordan Alvarez and Chicago’s Jose Abreu.

But if the weather is like Adam’s forecast, both teams will have to put something extra into their swings to get big extra-base hits on Sunday night.

Game 4, if necessary, will be on Monday at 2:37 p.m. in Chicago. Adam’s forecast says that the winds will stay at about 20 mph, but there is a 60% chance of rain.