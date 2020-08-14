Texas Tech legend Tommy McVay passes away at 76

LUBBOCK, Texas — Longtime Texas Tech Director of Football Operations Tommy McVay died Thursday at the age of 76 following a serious fall that he suffered on Monday.

Texas Tech Football confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday evening.

It's with great sadness we share the passing of our friend, Coach Tommy McVay. pic.twitter.com/MzCXIB31eQ — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 14, 2020

McVay was a staple on the sideline at Red Raider football games for more than two decades, as 2020 would’ve been his 24th season on the staff in Lubbock. As coaches came and went at Texas Tech, he remained a constant, serving under Spike Dykes, Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville, Kliff Kingsbury and Matt Wells.

McVay was hired in September 1997 as a part of the Dykes coaching staff, and was mainly responsible for administrative and recruiting tasks.

Along with his many other accomplishments, perhaps what he was most well-known for was discovering and convincing Mike Leach to recruit an unheralded wide receiver from Oklahoma named Wes Welker, who went on to rack up more than 3,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns as a Red Raider.

Before his time in West Texas, McVay was also an accomplished high school football coach in Kansas, finishing with a 100-36-2 record in 13 seasons, which included state runner-up finishes in both 1972 and 1975.

McVay earned many an honor during his lifetime, including an induction in the Southeastern Oklahoma State Hall of Fame in 2009, and an award from the Texas Tech chapter of the National Football Foundation in 2017 for an outstanding contribution to amateur football.

He is survived by his wife, Chele, two daughters, Kelly and Heather, along with several grandchildren.