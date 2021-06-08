Idalou Wildcats 2021 Football Schedule

IDALOU, Texas — The Idalou Independent School District released its schedule for the 2021 season.
The Wildcats open the season at Denver City on August 27 and will host Littlefield and New Deal back-to-back weeks for non-district play on September 17 and September 24. Idalou travels to Abernathy on October 15 and hosts Roosevelt for the rivalry game slash Senior Night on November 5.
Take a look at the Wildcats’ full schedule below.
8/27: @ Denver City
9/3: vs. Clyde
9/10: @ Brownfield
9/17: vs. Littlefield
9/24: vs. New Deal
10/1: BYE WEEK
10/8: @ Coahoma
10/15: @ Abernathy
10/22: vs. Stanton
10/29: @ Reagan County
11/5: vs. Roosevelt (Senior Night)