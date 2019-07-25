Breaking News
Indians’ Bieber loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Blue Jays

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning on a leadoff double by Toronto’s Eric Sogard.

Bieber had struck out six and walked one Wednesday night at Toronto before the hit.

The 24-year-old Bieber was the MVP of the All-Star Game earlier this month, striking out the side in one inning at his home ballpark.

Bieber pitched a rain-shortened, seven-inning no-hitter at Triple-A in May 2018, less than a week before making his big league debut.

