Jarrett Culver officially becomes a member of the Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Twitter that the draft day deal has gone through to make Jarrett Culver the newest member of their team.

Welcome to the Pack, @jarrettc08 🐺🐺🐺



Culver was initially drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the sixth overall pick, but they had already agreed to a deal to send Culver to Minnesota for Dario Saric and the eleventh overall pick. That player ended up being Cameron Johnson of UNC.

Culver was the Big 12 Player of the Year this past season and the second highest drafted Red Raider behind only Tony Battie, who went fifth in 1997.

He is expected to join the Timberwolves’ Summer League team later this week.