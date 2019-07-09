Jarrett Culver will not make NBA debut Monday night

FILE – In this March 24, 2019, file photo, Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver (23) shoots past Buffalo’s Nick Perkins (33) during the second half of a second round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, in Tulsa, Okla. With the No. 5 and 26 picks in the NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be in position to select Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, Virginia forward De’Andre Hunter or Duke’s Cam Reddish. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas– After officially becoming a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 6th, Jarrett Culver was expected to make his NBA debut Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Red Raider fans will have to wait a bit longer now to see the Lubbock local play, according to his parents.

Hiawatha Culver, his father, originally told KAMC News on Monday that Culver will not play in the NBA Summer League because the team does not want to risk the No. 6 overall draft pick getting hurt.

Monday afternoon, released a statement confirming his status, but added he “will participate in all team activities, including practices and additional team and individual workouts while he fully integrates himself in the team’s offseason player development program.”

The Timberwolves announced the signing of Culver to a rookie contract on Monday. Culver was traded to Minnesota in a deal with the Phoneix Suns in exchange for Dario Saric and the 11th overall draft pick.

Culver is expected to earn $15,260,900 in his first three seasons.