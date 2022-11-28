LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second straight week, a Lady Raiders has received Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors.

Jasmine Shavers picked up the award on Monday after averaging 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in back-to-back Texas Tech wins at the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Mesquite native scored 13 points on seven field goal attempts, draining three 3-pointers and grabbing seven rebounds in Texas Tech’s 72-67 win over Middle Tennessee State. She followed that up with a career-high 21 points and seven rebounds in the Lady Raiders’ 78-66 victory over Mercer.

Freshman Bailey Maupin received the same honor last week.