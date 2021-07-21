Jayton Jaybirds 2021 Football Schedule

JAYTON, Texas — The Jayton Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Jaybirds open the season hosting Knox City on August 26. Homecoming is October 1 against Roby. Senior Night is October 29 when Patton Springs comes to town and the regular season ends with a massive six-man Divsion 2 matchup, Jayton at Motley County on November 5.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/26: vs. Knox City
9/3: vs. Aspermont
9/10: vs. Silverton (Homecoming)
9/17: @ Wilson
9/24: vs. Valley
10/1: vs. Roby (Homecoming)
10/8: vs. Southland
10/15: BYE WEEK
10/22: @ Guthrie
10/29: vs. Patton Springs (Senior Night)
11/5: @ Motley County