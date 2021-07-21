Jayton Jaybirds 2021 Football Schedule

JAYTON, Texas — The Jayton Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Jaybirds open the season hosting Knox City on August 26. Homecoming is October 1 against Roby. Senior Night is October 29 when Patton Springs comes to town and the regular season ends with a massive six-man Divsion 2 matchup, Jayton at Motley County on November 5.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/26: vs. Knox City

9/3: vs. Aspermont

9/10: vs. Silverton (Homecoming)

9/17: @ Wilson

9/24: vs. Valley

10/1: vs. Roby (Homecoming)

10/8: vs. Southland

10/15: BYE WEEK

10/22: @ Guthrie

10/29: vs. Patton Springs (Senior Night)

11/5: @ Motley County