Jeff Lofton has been hired as the next head football coach and athletic director for Brownfield ISD.

BROWNFIELD, Texas- After a year away from coaching in the Lubbock area, former Idalou head football coach Jeff Lofton has been hired as the next head coach and athletic director for Brownfield ISD.

Lofton spent 13 years at Idalou, nine as head coach, before spending a year at West Plains in 2022.

He takes over a program that won eight games a season ago, and made the 3A Division I playoffs.