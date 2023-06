LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung made franchise history on Thursday.

Jung was named the American League’s starting third baseman after winning the head-to-head vote with Toronto’s Matt Chapman.

Jung is the first Rangers rookie to start an All-Star Game and the first Red Raider selected to play in the All Star game since reliever A.J. Ramos represented the Miami Marlins in 2016.

The 94th Midsummer Classic is Tuesday, July 11, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.