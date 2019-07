On Monday, Matt Wells announced that senior defensive back Justus Parker was suspended for his final season by the NCAA, ending his Texas Tech career.

On Tuesday, Parker went to Twitter to address the suspension and thank Red Raider fans for their support during his career.

Life is bigger than the game of football, keep me in your prayers πŸ™ pic.twitter.com/3HAmy9SjGa — JP (@justus_parker) July 16, 2019

In his junior season, Parker started in all 12 games, finishing with 18 tackles, five pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble.