ESPN names 2008 Texas Tech-Texas 72nd best CFB game ever

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech fans certainly remember Michael Crabtree’s game winning catch to put No. 7 Texas Tech over No. 1 Texas by a score of 39-33 in 2008. Monday, the game got some national recognition.

In its ranking of the 150 best games in college football history, ESPN had the classic in Lubbock at No. 72.

“No. 1 Texas rallied from 16 down in the third quarter to take a 33-32 lead on Vondrell McGee’s TD run with 1:29 left,” the ESPN website reads, “But that just set the stage for a thrilling finish. Michael Crabtree caught a 28-yard toss from Graham Harrell, shook off a defender and raced into the end zone for the winning touchdown with only one second on the clock.”

Of the 150 games on the list, the 2008 clash was the only Texas Tech game to make the list.