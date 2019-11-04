Breaking News
Watch Countdown to Tipoff – an inside look at Red Raider basketball

ESPN names 2008 Texas Tech-Texas 72nd best CFB game ever

KAMC11

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLBK/KAMC archived video

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech fans certainly remember Michael Crabtree’s game winning catch to put No. 7 Texas Tech over No. 1 Texas by a score of 39-33 in 2008. Monday, the game got some national recognition.

In its ranking of the 150 best games in college football history, ESPN had the classic in Lubbock at No. 72.

“No. 1 Texas rallied from 16 down in the third quarter to take a 33-32 lead on Vondrell McGee’s TD run with 1:29 left,” the ESPN website reads, “But that just set the stage for a thrilling finish. Michael Crabtree caught a 28-yard toss from Graham Harrell, shook off a defender and raced into the end zone for the winning touchdown with only one second on the clock.”

Of the 150 games on the list, the 2008 clash was the only Texas Tech game to make the list.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar