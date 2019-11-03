Jarrett Culver scores career high 20 points Saturday vs. Wizards

MADISON, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 11: Jarrett Culver of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a portrait during the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 11, 2019 at the Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Jarrett Culver had the best game of his young career Saturday, scoring 20 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 131-109 win over the Washington Wizards.

The former Texas Tech star and Lubbock native hit eight of his 18 shots and made four 3-pointers. Culver also grabbed five rebounds in his career high 26 minutes.

The scoring outburst replaced some of the production that Minnesota missed from star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is serving a suspension for brawling with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

Culver’s next game is Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.