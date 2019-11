KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Texas Tech soccer advanced in the Big 12 Tournament with a 1-0 win over Baylor Sunday.

The No. 2 seeded Red Raiders went ahead in the 22nd minute on a goal from Kirsten Davis and held the lead throughout the game.

With the win, the team is 15-2-2 on the season. Next, the Red Raiders will play the winner of TCU and Texas. That game will be played next weekend.