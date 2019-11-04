Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks named Butkus Award semifinalist

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, which honors the NCAA’s best linebacker.

Brooks is one of 12 players to be named a semifinalist for the award, and joins Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray as the only Big 12 players on the list. He would be the first Red Raider to win the award.

In his senior season, Brooks has amassed 87 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

“He continues to play at a high level because he practices at a high level and he invests time into the game plan every week and he comes ready to play; mentally, emotionally ready to play every Saturday and I just think you see it by his production every Saturday. He’s playing at a really, really high level,” Matt Wells said of Brooks.

Finalists for the award will be announced November 25 and the winner will be named by December 10.