GAINESVILLE, FL- The Texas Tech baseball team is headed to the Gainsville Regional Championship of the NCAA Tournament following a 5-4 win over No. 2 Florida.

The Red Raiders found themselves in an early pitchers duel with the Gators at Condron Ballpark. TTU’s Kyle Robinson would strike out four batters, while Flordia’s Brandon Sproat would fan seven Red Raiders. The Gators would get on the board in the top of the 4th off of a sacrifice fly, but a half inning later, Texas Tech roared to life.

In the bottom of the 4th, Austin Green would crush a two-run blast into right field to give Texas Tech a 2-1 lead and their first lead of the ball game. An inning later, Gavin Kash would hit his 25th home run of the season to extend the lead by another run. But in the 6th, the SEC’s best homerun hitter, Jac Caglinone, would put one over the fence to tie the ball game at 3-3.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Kash would come up big again, sending his second homer of the night out of the ballpark to give the Red Raiders a 5-3 lead. While Flordia would put up one more run in the 9th, the Red Raiders would prevail to win 5-4 and advance to the regional championship game.

Flordia will play UConn on Sunday at 11:00 A.M. CT to decide who will play the Red Raiders in there title game scheduled for 5:00 P.M. CT.