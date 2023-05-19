LUBBOCK, TX— Gavin Kash played the hero for the Texas Tech baseball team on Friday night, hitting a walk-off home run to lift the Red Raiders over the Kansas Jayhawks 8-7.

Texas Tech we’re hoping to bounce back from a tough loss on Friday night, and Dillon Carter would get the game going with a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd. It would be one of seven combined home runs for both squads tonight, as the Red Raiders would take a 1-0 lead.

Both teams would trade blows all the way until the 8th inning. A two-run home run by Cole Elvis would tie the ball game at 7 a piece, and ultimately send the ball game into extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th, Gavin Kash would crush his 23rd home run to walk it off for the Red Raiders. The homer was one of Kash’s biggest this year, traveling 486 feet with an exit velocity of 107MPH. That blast evens the series for both schools, with a decisive final game of the regular season on Saturday.

The Red Raider’s final regular season contest at Dan Law Field will start at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday. Prior to the contest, Texas Tech will celebrate its six seniors.