Kentucky Wildcats slated for showdown with Red Raiders in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein took to Twitter to announce that match-ups for next season’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge have been set.

In his tweet, he said the Red Raiders could expect to see the Kentucky Wildcats in the United Supermarkets Area for the annual showdown between the two conferences.

The following is the Tweet from Rothstein:

Sources: Matchups for next season's SEC/Big 12 Challenge are set.



Kentucky at Texas Tech

Tennessee at Kansas

Baylor at Florida

Mississippi St at Oklahoma

Missouri at West Virginia

Oklahoma St at Texas A&M

LSU at Texas

Iowa St at Auburn

Kansas St at Alabama

TCU at Arkansas — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 23, 2019

The Kentucky Wildcats, a perennial powerhouse in men’s basketball, finished with an overall record of 30-7 in the 2018-19 season. The program also made a deep run to the Elite Eight during the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats have won eight NCAA national championships, with the most recent coming in 2012. They also have four national runner-up finishes, 17 Final Four appearances and 37 Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA tournament.

The Red Raiders are coming off their best season in program history. The team finished as the national runner-up in the NCAA tournament, and they won the Big 12 conference championship.

The match-up is slated for January 25, 2020.