Kingdom Prep Warriors football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kingdom Preparatory Academy released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Warriors have a BYE Week 1, so they will open the season on September 3, hosting Lorenzo. Homecoming is September 25 against Christ The King then the Warriors host the Lubbock Titans on October 29. The regular season wraps up on November 5 with the All Saints Patriots on Senior Night.

Take a look at Kingdom Prep’s full schedule below:

8/27: BYE WEEK

9/3 vs. Lorenzo

9/10: @ Anton

9/17:@ Wilson

9/25: vs. Christ The King (Homecoming)

10/2: @ Abilene Christian

10/9: vs. Midland Trinity

10/15: @ Wichita Christian

10/22: @ San Jacinto

10/29: vs. Lubbock Titans

11/5: vs. All Saints (Senior Night)