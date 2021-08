LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Estacado Matadors. The defense this year for the Matadors is older and ready to make an impact. Led by Dave Campbell’s Preseason District MVP Ronald Ross, the Matadors are ready once again to be the most physical team in every game they play.