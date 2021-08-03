2021 Blitz Previews: All Saints Patriots and Kingdom Prep Warriors

LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz previews begin with All Saints and Kingdom Prep Academy. All Saints is entering a new era under new Head Coach Jeremy Binion who believes success will come from the relationships he and his team have built. Kingdom Prep is reloading for another shot at a State Championship game here in 2021 with twice as many kids in the program as they had last year.