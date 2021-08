LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Sundown Roughnecks. The Eagles are coming off a surprising 8-3 playoff season and looking to build on it. They return seven starters on each side of the ball. If they make the playoffs this year, it will be the first time in school history that they make the playoffs three times in a row.