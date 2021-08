LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Sundown Roughnecks. Sundown went 9-3 last season and made it to the area round of the playoffs. Sundown does not return many starters, but have good size and are prioritizing physicality.