LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our 2023 KLBK Blitz Previews with the 3A Division 1 Slaton Tigers led by head coach Clint Conkin.

This year the Tigers are switching up their offense to a more fast-paced tempo instead of a passing spread game like they have in the past.

“This year we are going to run the football,” Conkin said. “So it’s new to the O-line but they are learning it, and learning to be more physical.”

Coach Conkin said in their past few scrimmages leading up to game week the offensive line wasn’t as aggressive as he would like, but once they get comfortable in the scheme with who they need to be blocking they are getting more physical. For this offense to operate the way they need it to, their ball carries are going to be vital.

“I think Xzavion Waley at tailback – he’s going to be one and Zamion Davila at our slot back both of those guys are going to be big playmakers for us.”

Their quarterback junior, Trak Crow, will need to build on the chemistry he already has with Waley and according to Waley he says he’s seen lot of growth in their QB.

This year the Tigers are looking to get in the win column after not being able to win a single game last year, and they are looking to Coach Conkin to do so. Their season start this Friday night versus the Snyder Tigers.