LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our 2023 KLBK Blitz Previews with the district 2-5A Division 1 Coronado Mustangs led by head coach D.J. Mann in his 18th year of coaching.

This year the Mustangs enter fall camp without four D1 players they graduated las year but this has allowed for a new guys like quarterback, junior Isaiah Vasquez, to step up to the plate.

“We have to be tough,” junior guard Solomon Owuor said. “We have to have discipline, and we have to take our education seriously. We’ve really matured and stepped up”

Owuor said Vasquez is calm in the pocket and quick on his feet, which sounds like exactly what Coronado is aiming for this season on offense. Coach Mann said their goal is to speed up the offense with a couple new additions and tweaks to what they are normally doing.

“Yeah we are going to play with a tight end,” Mann said, “we are going to play with an h-back some of those things. You know the plan this year is just to run the ball a lot more, and if we can run the ball effectively and stop the run effectively, we’ll be pretty good.”

One guy to bring the speed is senior running back Demarion Finch who knows his role this year is to not only lead the team, but to carry the ball quite a bit this season. In fact he said his personal goal is to get 1,500 yards, but then he went on to say the ‘real goal’ is to get a gold ball.

“I like the new formation new plays we got, it’s been really good,” Demarion Finch said. “What I’ve been working on is my agility because last year I was more of a power back but I’m trying to get into more, ya know, more into juking and staying elusive and into speed. Just things I’ve been working on I got way faster this season.”