LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our 2023 KLBK Blitz Previews with TAPPS 6-Man Division III, District One as the Kingdom Prep Warriors are back for year number two under Head Coach Peter Griffith.

Despite loosing some key players due to graduation, KPA should be able to pick off right where they left off with talented backfield on offense and loaded secondary, hoping to make this season memorable with another consecutive deep playoff run.