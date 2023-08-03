LUBBOCK, TX – Texas Tech football head coach Joey McGuire famously quoted in a locker room speech last year ‘everything runs through Lubbock’. McGuire would be right about that when it comes to the 2023 2-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In fact the quarterback conversation from McGuire’s debut season continues. This year it’s with the two guys, Tyler Shough and Berhen Morton, Red Raider fans saw tally a combined 2,769 yards (passing and rushing) total.

“You’ve got two guys that I expect to develop and play on Sundays,” McGuire said. “They play really well off of each other, they had great springs. I’ve been happy with both of those guys, I feel we could go out and whoever is in there we are in really good position.”

Though McGuire feels comfortable with Shough behind center, the key to the Oregon transfer’s success this year is simple; stay healthy. Shough enters his third season in Lubbock with four years of colligate experience, and he even brings the football knowledge from being the backup at Oregon behind the current Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert. When Shough first came to Texas Tech, at the time under head coach Matt Wells, he got the starting job but his season was cut short when he broke his collar bone. Then last year after fighting for the spot amongst Morton and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley’s third go-to-guy Donovan Smith, Shough saw deja-vu in week one against Murray State when he hurt his shoulder.

“You know you never want to see quarterbacks run,” Kittley said, “but you’re definitely going to see him run because he wants to run the ball. In the bowl game for example (last season) I don’t know how many true quarterback run calls, but just him being back there and improvise and scramble and get us some big yards at times that something that he’s talented at.”

Kittley goes on to stress how he wants Shough sliding and getting out of bounds more. However, this is the first time in Shough’s colligate career to have the same offensive coordinator and coaching staff for consecutive seasons. Shough ended up bouncing back and appearing in seven games total, five starts and while he was in the pocket the Red Raiders he went 8-1.

“Growing in that offense and comfortability of it and my second year,” Shough said, “and just expanding my leadership role on the team. That’s something that I took personally that I wanted to hone in on this winter and spring going into summer, and just prove to the guys (team) I’m the guy and I’m going to be the guy for a while and we are going to do everything we can to win at all costs.”

On to Morton – he’s made his colligate debut and became one of eight Texas Tech Q-B’s to ever debut in a Big-12 contest. In the game against Oklahoma State he threw for 379 yards in 62 attempts – which was most in FBS history since Jared Goff in 2013. Morton was highly recruited across the nation out of Eastland High School, and he comes with ‘coach’s kid knowledge’ from his dad’s lengthy career even from right here in Lubbock at Monterey.

“Berhen in my opinion has made one of the biggest jumps on our offense as far as just getting better everyday,” Kittley said. “He was a very raw football player last year, but you see the flashes of a really elite quarterback. He does a lot of things that you can’t coach either. He was night and day different from where he was in Fall camp of 2022 to 2023.”

Last year’s circumstances really proved how Texas Tech was able to lean on multiple quarterbacks and even truly utilize all three of them. In 2022 Texas Tech was the only school in FBS history since 1996 to have three quarterbacks put up over 1,000 yards by the end of the season.

“We learn off of each other and we compete,” Shough said. “It’s really cool to watch him grow as a young player and I try to mentor him as much as I can because he’s going to be really talented and have a good career.”