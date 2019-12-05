26th Annual Gene Messer Classic Begins December 5

Thursday, December 5th will mark the 26th year for the Gene Messer Classic at Frenship High School. Gene Messer has been a part of the now pool play tournament for twenty-two of those years which will feature squads from eleven different schools. Schools participating in this year’s tournament include, host Frenship, Lubbock Coronado, Trinity Christian, Plainview, Brownfield, Seminole, Lubbock Titans, Rockwall-Heath, South Oak Cliff, El Paso Coronado, and El Paso Socorro. All varsity games will be played at the Tiger Pit on the campus of Frenship High School beginning at 9:30 am. The Gene Messer Classic runs Thursday through Saturday with the championship game coming on Saturday at 3:30 pm. For information on the bracket visit www.genemesserclassic.com