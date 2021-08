9 South Plains HSFB teams land in weekly rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas — Week one of high school football is in the books, and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released updated rankings after the action.

Nine South Plains teams cracked the list in their respective classes. Take a look below to which teams are ranked.

5A Division 2

Lubbock Cooper (No. 5). Last week: Won 27-0 over Andrews. Next week: at Coronado.

3A Division 2

Abernathy (No. 9). Last week: Won 28-16 over Shallowater. Next week: vs. Slaton.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 7). Last week: Won 41-7 over Trinity Christian. Next week: vs. Wellington.

1A Division 1

Borden County (No. 4). Last week: Lost 51-6 to May. Next week: at Westbrook (Thursday).

Springlake-Earth (No. 10). Last week: Won 72-50 over Whitharral. Next week: vs Rankin (at Borden Thursday).

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). Last week: Won 46-30 over Westbrook. Next week: at Knox City.

Klondike (No. 8). Last week: Won 55-6 over Sanderson. Next week: vs. Texas Leadership Midland.

Jayton (No. 9). Last week: Won 46-30 over Knox City. Next week: vs. Aspermont (Thursday).

Anton (No. 10). Last week: Won 47-0 over Silverton. Next week: at Southland (Thursday).