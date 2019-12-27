90 teams compete in 61st Caprock Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Basketball teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Canada and Australia congregated in Lubbock Thursday for the 61st annual Caprock Classic.

In total, 90 teams came to the Hub City to participate. Games started Thursday and will go on through Saturday.

Here’s a look at how some of Lubbock’s schools did on the first day of the tournament.

Boys teams

Estacado topped Parkland 69-37.

Coronado lost a close one to Wichita Falls Rider 51-50.

Trinity fell to the OKC Storm 59-49.

Monterey lost to McKinney 66-58.

Lubbock-Cooper dropped its game to Midland Christian 72-44.

Lubbock High rolled San Elizaro 54-36.

Lubbock Christian beat Miami 80-35.

Girls teams

Estacado fell to Wichita Falls Rider 63-37.

Lubbock-Cooper topped El Paso Franklin 51-28.

Coronado lost to San Angelo Central 37-26.

Frenship beat Andrews 82-32.

Trinity Christian blew out Mexia 68-29.

Lubbock High lost to Stephensville 54-36.

Monterey beat Permian 73-20.

Lubbock Christian edged Nocona 59-50.

For the tournament’s full scores, visit its official website.