Abernathy boys, Shallowater girls are winners in Caprock Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Shallowater girls and Abernathy boys both won their respective brackets at the Caprock Classic Saturday.

The Shallowater girls knocked off Lubbock-Cooper 58-39 in the Chick-Fil-A bracket’s semifinals and beat Monterey 48-47 in the finals.

Meanwhile in the Fuddruckers bracket, the Abernathy boys beat Borden County 48-27 in the semifinals and Shallowater 57-52 in the finals.

The Caprock Classic concluded Saturday, as 90 teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Canada and Australia came to Lubbock for the event.

