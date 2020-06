LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock native AJ Ramos fulfilled his lifelong goal of pitching in the MLB when he was drafted in 2009 by the Miami Marlins.

While with the Marlins, Ramos had a successful career, earning him a spot in the 2016 MLB All-Star Game.

After tearing his labrum in 2015 and getting traded to the Mets, Ramos became a free agent in 2018. Now the former Estacado High School pitcher is back in Lubbock training for a shot to play professional baseball, once again.