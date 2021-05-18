All Saints Patriots 2021 football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — All Saints Episcopal School released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Patriots will have homecoming on October 8 against Christ the King. Their final home game will be the following week against Abilene Christian.

Take a look at All Saints’ full schedule below:

8/27: @ Wellman-Union
9/3 @ Lazbuddie
9/10: Hart
9/17: Darrouzet (Location TBD)
9/24: v Midland Trinity
10/1: @ Wichita Christ
10/8: Christ the King (Homecoming)
10/15: Abilene Christ
10/22 – BYE
10/29: @ San Jacinto
11/5: @ Kingdom Prep

