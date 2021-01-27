Allie Schulte reaches 1,000 career points

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday night, Lubbock Christian University senior guard Allie Schulte led the Lady Chaps to an 84-54 victory over Midwestern State University, while also reaching a career milestone.

Schulte scored 20 points in LCU’s game against the mustangs, bringing her to 1,000 career points. She went 8-13 from the field, with three rebounds and six steals.

Schulte leads the Lone Star Conference and ranks second nationally in field goal percentage with a mark of 69.4%. Out of the nine games the Lady Chaps have played thus far, Schulte has not shot below 60%.