Amherst 2021 football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Amherst Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

Amherst will open its season at the Lubbock Titans on August 27. Homecoming will be against Wellman-Union on September 17. Senior night is October 29 against Anton. The Bulldogs have a bye on the final week of the season.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – @ Lubbock Titans

9/3 – vs. Hart

9/10 – vs. Lorenzo

9/17 – vs. Wellman-Union (Homecoming)

9/24 – @ Wildarado

10/1 – @ Claude

10/8 – @ Lazbuddie

10/15 – vs. Whitharral

10/22 – @ Cotton Center

10/29 – vs. Anton(Senior Night)

11/5 – BYE