Amherst 2021 football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Amherst Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
Amherst will open its season at the Lubbock Titans on August 27. Homecoming will be against Wellman-Union on September 17. Senior night is October 29 against Anton. The Bulldogs have a bye on the final week of the season.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27 – @ Lubbock Titans
9/3 – vs. Hart
9/10 – vs. Lorenzo
9/17 – vs. Wellman-Union (Homecoming)
9/24 – @ Wildarado
10/1 – @ Claude
10/8 – @ Lazbuddie
10/15 – vs. Whitharral
10/22 – @ Cotton Center
10/29 – vs. Anton(Senior Night)
11/5 – BYE