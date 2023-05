AREA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 6A

Frenship vs. Byron Nelson

Game 1: Thursday 2 p.m. at Frenship

Game 2: Saturday noon at Byron Nelson

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 5A

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Horizon

(Cyclone Field, Pecos High School)

Thursday 7 p.m.

Monterey vs. El Paso Hanks

(Odessa Permian High School)

Game 1: Friday 2 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday noon

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Slaton vs. Tornillo

(Seminole High School)

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday 1 pm

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Shallowater vs. Denver City

Game 1: Thursday 4 p.m. at Seminole High School

Game 2: Friday 6 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper HS

Game 3: Saturday noon at Lubbock-Cooper HS

CLASS 2A

New Home vs. Gruver

(Caprock High School)

Game 1: Thursday 3 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Friday 5 p.m. (if necessary)

Olton vs. Sanford-Fritch

(West Plains High School, Canyon)

Game 1: Friday 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Saturday noon

Sundown vs. Clarendon

(Floydada High School)

Game 1: Thursday 11 a.m.

Game 2: Saturday 4 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Ropes vs. Sunray

(Dimmitt High School)

Game 1: Thursday 5 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 4 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday 11 a.m. (if necessary)

CLASS 1A

Crosbyton vs. Claude

(Plainview High School)

Game 1: Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after game1

Game 3: Friday 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Borden County vs. Nazareth

(Sundown High School)

Game 1: Thursday 5 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 4 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)