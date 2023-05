BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

CLASS 6A

Frenship vs. El Paso Eastwood

(Monohans High School)

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 5A

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Caprock

Game 1: Thursday 5 p.m. (Caprock High School)

Game 2: Friday 5 p.m. (Cooper High School)

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Monterey vs. Palo Duro

Game 1: Friday 6 p.m. (Moegle Field)

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday (Palo Duro High School)

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Plainview vs. Abilene Wylie

Game 1: Thursday 5 p.m. (Wylie High School)

Game 2: Saturday 1 p.m. (Plainview High School)

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 4A

Estacado vs. Glen Rose

Game 1: Thursday 6 p.m. (Abilene Cooper HS)

Game 2: Saturday 2 p.m. (Sportsman’s Park – Sweetwater)

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Levelland vs. Stephenville

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m. (Snyder)

Game 2: Saturday 1 p.m. (Abilene Cooper HS)

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Lamesa vs. Tornillo

(Van Horn High School)

Game 1: Friday 4 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Saturday noon (if necessary)

Slaton vs. River Road

(Wilder Field at WBU in Plainview)

Game 1: Friday 8 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday noon

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Shallowater vs. Dalhart

(Wilder Field at WBU in Plainview)

Game 1: Thursday 4 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes following game 1

Game 3: Friday 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Idalou vs. Friona

(Plainview High School)

Game 1: Thursday 5 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes following game 1

Game 3: Saturday noon (if necessary)

Littlefield vs. Stanton

(Lamesa High School)

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday noon

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 2A

New Home vs. Floydada

(Westerner Field in Lubbock)

Game 1: Friday 5 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Saturday 2 p.m. (if necessary)

Olton vs. Smyer

(Littlefield High School)

Game 1: Thursday 5 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 4 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

New Deal vs. Sundown

(New Home High School)

Game 1: Friday 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Saturday 11 a.m. (if necessary)

Ropes vs. Lockney

(Lubbock Christian School)

Game 1: Friday 5 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday 11 a.m. (if necessary)

CLASS 1A

Crosbyton vs. Morton

(Lubbock-Cooper High School)

Saturday 6 p.m.

Borden County vs. Springlake-Earth

(Sundown High School)

Game 1: Friday 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday 11 a.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)