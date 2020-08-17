Blitz 2020 Preview: Hale Center Owls

We continue our Blitz 2020 Previews with the District 2-2A Division 1 Hale Center Owls.

The Owls will more than likely be relying on their upperclassman to turn things around this 2020 season. Last year the Owls went 1-4 in district and 4-6 overall.

The team returns seven offensive and nine defensive starters, including quarterback Hunter Thompson. The Junior is known for his consistent, strong arm and is expected to have a big 2020 season. Head Coach Jeff Smith is entering his third season with the program, and said he trusts his team more to execute plays and hopefully earn a playoff spot.