We continue our Blitz 2020 Previews with the District 5-2A Division 2, Lockney Longhorns.

After winning one district game this past season and a 1-9 overall record, the Longhorns fortunately have experience on their side heading into 2020.

The Longhorns return nine players on each side of the ball, and only lost three players total from last year’s roster.

The team will primarily rely on their offensive line, led by experienced juniors and senior offensive lineman, Miguel Lara.