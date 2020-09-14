Blitz 2020 Preview: Lubbock High Westerners

We continue our Blitz 2020 Previews with the District 2-5A Division 1, Lubbock High Westerners.

During the 2019 season the Westerners saw their fair share of growing pains with a young and inexperienced roster. However, this year the team returns six starters on the offense and seven on the defense, including several underclassman who saw extensive playing time at the varsity level last year.

Head Coach Shane Stephen is in his third year with the program and say the team will look to seniors like quarterback Brandon Smith and linebacker Maximus Hernandez to set the standard for the season.