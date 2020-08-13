Blitz 2020 Preview: Ropes Eagles

We continue our Blitz 2020 Previews with the District 2-2A Division 11 Ropes Eagles.

The biggest challenge facing the Eagles this upcoming season is transitioning from six-man to 11-man football.

In the 2019 season, the Eagles were a dominant force, going undefeated in district and 9-3 overall. If they want to continue that same success, they’re going to have to rely on their five starting returners like quarterback R.J Medrano.

Head Coach Lane Jackson said their offensive scheme will stay relatively the same, but he’s excited to give kids more playing time, and focus on specific positions.