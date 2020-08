We continue our Blitz 2020 Previews with the District 2-2A Division 2 Smyer Bobcats.

In the 2019 season the Bobcats posted a 3-2 district record, and went 6-5 overall. Experience is on their side heading into the 2020 season, the Bobcats return 10 offensive and nine defensive starters.

The team will need to rely on seniors like quarterback Ethan Ramirez to take them to the next level, and compete for a district title.