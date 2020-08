We continue our Blitz 2020 Previews with the District 2-2A Division 2 Sudan Hornets. The Hornets coming off of an impressive 2019 run, going undefeated in district and 11-1 overall.

Heading into this 2020 season, the Hornets are without one of their most productive playmakers in quarterback Christian Montes. Now, the team will turn to senior Bode Box to lead the offense in a competitive district.