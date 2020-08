We continue our Blitz 2020 Previews with the District 2-2A Division 1 Tahoka Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are looking to rebuild their program after losing all 11 starters on offense. Last season the Bulldogs posted an 8-3 overall record, but face the challenge of now being in a new district.

With such a young team, Head Coach Stephen Overstreet says he’s keeping their offense pretty similar to what we saw last season, and giving his team a chance to grown and develop before complicating anything.